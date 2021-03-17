(RILEY COUNTY, KS – March 17, 2021) Riley County has identified 19 new positive coronavirus cases and 16 additional recoveries since the last report on March 15, 2021.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is not caring for any positive patients.
Vaccination Updates:
This week, RCHD is administering first doses to those who fall into Phase 2 and administering“boosters”, second doses to individuals who were vaccinated on or before February 17th.
Beginning next week Riley County, in accordance with KDHE will begin vaccinating those in Phase 3 and 4. If you would like to be vaccinated please be sure to register with Riley County at: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/159b322fb56f404aa194e5503540f127
Vaccine Operations:
- Received dose 2 of 2 (Fully vaccinated): 6,073
- Received dose 1 of 2: 6,196
Testing Update:
WellHealth is still offering free saliva-based testing at 419 Holiday Drive in Manhattan daily through May 21st 2021 except Sundays, holidays, and inclement weather days. Everyone is welcome and appointments are recommended. Make an appointment at: https://www.gogettested.com/kansas
o 9:00 AM - 5:30 PM daily (not open Sundays and holidays or in severe weather)
Riley County Statistics for March 8:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6271
Total active: 56
Total recovered: 6,180
Total deaths: 35
The next written update will be published on Monday, March, 17th.
For more information about Riley County's response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus and follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
