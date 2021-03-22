03-22-21 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
MONDAY, March 22, 2021 – Vaccinating those who qualify in Phases 1-4
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
300,125 (+615)
1,814 Per KDHE
1,813 Per PT County Health Dept
1 Active 1,812 Recovered
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
9,619 (+15)
0 current per PT County Health Dept*
68 cumulative, per KDHE
COVID-19 related deaths
4,850 (+0)
28 per PT County Health Department
Total Tests
1,302,135 (+3,715)
7,346 per KDHE
6,797 per PT County Health Dept
Visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas for additional data.
*Pottawatomie County numbers were not available Friday – therefore no changes are noted.
COVID-19 Vaccine sign-ups: https://pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup or if you would like assistance, call 785-457-1432. If you would like to confirm your name is on the list, please call, or e-mail pio@pottcounty.org.
Again, we ask for your patience. We have many people on our notification list that are qualified for the vaccine. The number of qualified individuals is far more than the number of vaccines we receive weekly. We ask for patience as we work our way through the vaccines. We will provide them in clinics, as we have been, by appointment only. If you are not on the list, or wish to verify you are on the list, please contact us as indicated in the first paragraph.
For information on what the state considers “severe” or “other” medicals risks for those under age 65 in Phases 3 and 4, please visit https://governor.kansas.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Vaccine-Distribution-Order-1.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.