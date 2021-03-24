(RILEY COUNTY, KS – March 24, 2021) Riley County has identified 6 new positive coronavirus cases and 10 additional recoveries since the last report on March 22, 2021. The percent of positive cases for the week of March 14th was 1.8%. That translates to 32 of the 1,767 tests performed coming back positive. This is the eighth week in a row that Riley County has seen the percent of positive cases below 5%.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for one positive patient. No COVID-positive patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Vaccination Updates:
This week, RCHD is administering first doses to those who fall in Phase 2 and is beginning to vaccinate those in Phase 3 and 4. Phase 3 includes those aged 16-64 with severe medical risks. Phase 4 are those who are critical workers but are not in high contact settings. Second doses or “boosters” will be administered to individuals on Wednesday and Thursday.
With the rollout of the new appointment system, vaccines will only be provided to those who have an appointment. No walk-ins will be permitted. If you would like to schedule an appointment please register with Riley County at: www.rileycountyks.gov/vaccinerequest If you have already registered please DO NOT re-register.
Vaccine Operations (RCHD):
- Received dose 2 of 2 (Fully vaccinated): 7,175
- Received dose 1 of 2: 7,135
Individuals who are vaccinated should still wear a well-fitting mask that covers both their nose and mouth, stay at least 3 feet away from others, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas and wash their hands often.
Riley County Statistics for March 24:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6294
Total active: 53
Total recovered: 6205
Total deaths: 36
POSITIVE RATE
Week 11 (March 14 - March 20) 1.8%
32 positive cases
1767 total tests
Week 10 (March 7 - March 13) 1.9%
30 positive cases
1549 total tests
Two-week average: 1.87%
62 positive
3316 total tests
The next written update will be published on Monday, March, 29th.
For more information about Riley County's response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus and follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
