Pottawatomie County Community Update
FRIDAY, March 26, 2021 – Vaccinating those in phases 1 – 4
Move to include those in Phase 5 on Monday, March 29, 2021
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
301,433 (+506)
1,834 (+2) Per KDHE
1,852 (+35) Per PT County Health Dept
3 Active (+1) 1,849 Recovered (+34)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
9,679 (+32)
0 current per PT County Health Dept
68 cumulative, per KDHE
COVID-19 related deaths
4,891 (+10)
28 PT County Residents (no change)
Total Tests
1,310,866 (+3,991)
7,406 (+48) per KDHE
6,854 (+44) per PT County Health Dept
Visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas for additional data. This is preliminary data and subject to qualify improvement and quality assurance validations. Some numbers may change.
COVID-19 Vaccine sign-ups: https://pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup or if you would like assistance, call 785-457-1432. If you would like to confirm your name is on the list, please call, or e-mail pio@pottcounty.org.
Starting Monday, March 29, 2021, the State of Kansas opens the availability of COVID-19 vaccines to all phases. PLEASE NOTE, the Pottawatomie County Health Department is only receiving vaccines approved for adults (ages 18 and older) at this time. We will send out a notification when/if we receive vaccines for those under the age of 18.
While all those ages 18 and older will be eligible in our area as of Monday, we are still working on contacting and vaccinating those in the earlier phases. We have many people in the county still wanting the vaccine, with limited quantity available. We will continue offering the vaccine, and hosting clinics, until everyone that wants a vaccine has one – or until we stop receiving vaccine.
Kansas is only the 8th state to make the vaccine available to all adults. Alaska, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Utah, and West Virginia are the others.
Other area news:
The City of Manhattan extended their mask mandate through May 16, 2021.
Riley County Commission passed Local Order 21, replacing Local Order 20, extending their mask mandate through May 16th as well.
The City of Wamego’s mask mandate is currently set to expire on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
