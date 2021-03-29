(RILEY COUNTY, KS – March 29, 2021) Riley County has identified 15 new positive coronavirus cases and 41 additional recoveries since the last report on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is not caring for any positive patients at this time.
Vaccination Updates:
On Friday, Governor Kelly announced that starting this week all Kansas counties can begin vaccinating people in Phase 5. This means anyone age 16 or older are now eligible to be vaccinated. Please note, to date, Riley County Health Department has only received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines; both can only be administered to those 18 years of age and older. The Pfizer vaccine can be administered to those 16 and older. Vaccine trials are currently underway for children and have not yet been approved by the FDA.
Riley County will begin vaccinating those in Phase 5 on Tuesday. Second doses or "boosters" will be administered to individuals on Thursday.
With the new appointment system, vaccines will only be provided to those who have an appointment. No walk-ins will be permitted. If you would like to schedule an appointment, please register with Riley County at www.rileycountyks.gov/vaccinerequest . If you have already registered, please DO NOT re-register.
Vaccine Operations (RCHD):
- Received dose 2 of 2 (Fully vaccinated): 9,462
- Received dose 1 of 2: 6,053
Two mobile vaccine clinics will be offered this week to reach those in the underserved populations of Riley County. As part of a partnership between RADxUP and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, a clinic will be offered in Ogden on Thursday from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Community Center and in Leonardville on Friday from 11 am to 2 pm at the United Methodist Church. Vaccine supplies are limited, and preference will be given to residents of the respective areas.
Individuals who are vaccinated should still wear a well-fitting mask that covers both their nose and mouth, stay at least 6 feet away from others, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated areas and wash their hands often.
Riley County Statistics for March 29:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6309
Total active: 27
Total recovered: 6246
Total deaths: 36
The next written update will be published on Wednesday, March 31st. After today, press releases providing COVID-19 numbers in Riley County will only be released on Wednesdays unless otherwise warranted.
For more information about Riley County's response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus and follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
