03-31-21 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
302,372 (+510)
1,852 (+17) Per KDHE
1,851 (-7) Per PT County Health Dept
1 Active (no change) 1,850 Recovered (-6)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
9,728 (+31)
0 current per PT County Health Dept
73 (+4) cumulative, per KDHE
COVID-19 related deaths
4,913 (+11)
28 PT County Residents (no change)
Total Tests
1,318,953 (4,4452)
7,460 (+30) per KDHE
6,892 (+18) per PT County Health Dept
Visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas for additional data. This is preliminary data and subject to qualify improvement and quality assurance validations. Some numbers may change.
COVID-19 Vaccine sign-ups: https://pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup or if you would like assistance, call 785-457-1432. If you would like to confirm your name is on the list, please call, or e-mail pio@pottcounty.org.
Adults (18-years of age or older) who live or work in Pottawatomie County are eligible to receive their vaccine through the Pottawatomie County Health Department. Vaccines are still available by appointment only. If you are interested in the vaccine, you must sign-up (see first paragraph above) to be contacted for an appointment. While all adults are now eligible, we are still trying to concentrate on those with medical conditions and/or who work in high-contact professions. Once the vaccine becomes more widely available, it will be faster and easier to inoculate all those who wish the vaccine.
In a news release today, Governor Laura Kelly announced that no cost COVID-19 testing will continue to be available at community testing sites throughout Kansas
From the announcement:
Over 1.3 million Kansans have been tested at least once.
The State recently launched a “Know Before You Go” campaign to remind Kansans that testing continues to be available. Kansans are encouraged to get tested before going or coming back from anywhere, even if they show no symptoms. This includes visiting family, friends, going on vacation, going shopping, or even going somewhere local. Tests are one of the easiest ways Kansans can protect themselves, their families, coworkers, and members of the community.
To schedule a test, please visit kdheks.gov/coronavirus to find the testing site closest to you.
Free testing is available for all K-12 schools and school-related activities in Kansas. (For more information, school administrations should send an email to COVID-19@ks.gov.
Positivity rates in Kansas have also been trending in the right direction. Kansas’s positivity rate for March 2021 to date is 2.8%, which is ~75% lower than Kansas’s positivity rate at the beginning of 2021.
“We hope this favorable trend will continue into 2021. There is hope on the horizon,” Governor Kelly said.
