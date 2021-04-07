04-05-2021 Pottawatomie County Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
303,227 (+354)
1,855 (+1) Per KDHE
1,854 (no change) Per PT County Health Dept
4 Active (+2) 1,850 Recovered (-2)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
9,785 (+32)
0 current per PT County Health Dept
73 (no change) cumulative, per KDHE
COVID-19 related deaths
4,927 (-5)
28 PT County Residents (no change)
Total Tests
1,326,785 (3,253)
7,502 (+8) per KDHE
6,924 (+6) per PT County Health Dept
Visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas for additional data. This is preliminary data and subject to qualify improvement and quality assurance validations. Some numbers may change.
COVID-19 Vaccine sign-ups: https://pottcounty.govbuilt.com/vaccinesignup or if you would like assistance, call 785-457-1432. If you would like to confirm your name is on the list, please call, or e-mail pio@pottcounty.org.
Vaccines are still currently available by appointment only. We will be reviewing our processes and determining if a different approach is feasible. We have been having issues contacting some of the people on our list, and experiencing a number of “no-shows” at the clinics.
If you have not yet received the vaccine, and are still interested in receiving it – whether or not you are on the list, please e-mail pio@pottcounty.org or call 785-457-1432 and I will share your information with the Health Department in their preparation and planning for the next clinic(s).
In response to those who have inquired about the number of vaccines given to-date by our Health Department, Health Director Leslie Campbell provides the following numbers:
Through Friday, April 2, 2021: Moderna 4,947 doses, Pfizer 1,301 doses, and Janssen J&J 235 doses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.