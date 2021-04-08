(RILEY COUNTY, KS – April 7, 2021) Riley County has identified 27 new positive coronavirus cases and 22 additional recoveries since the last report on March 31, 2021. The percent of positive cases for the week of March 28 was 1.1%. That translates to 20 of the 1,787 tests performed coming back positive. This is the tenth week in a row that Riley County has seen the percent of positive cases below 5%.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for one person under investigation for COVID in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at this time.
Vaccination Updates:
Vaccine appointments are now open to all Riley County residents who have not yet been vaccinated and are over the age of 18. To date, Riley County Health Department has only received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines; both can only be administered to those 18 years of age and older.
Individuals interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can go to www.rileycountyks.gov/vaccinerequest . You will be asked to register with Riley County, and then you will be directed to our appointment self-scheduler. Once your appointment is scheduled, you will receive a confirmation email. If you need to change or cancel your appointment, please use the link provided in the email. Please call the Riley County Health Department at 785-565-6560 during regular business hours if you would like assistance.
Please note, all first dose appointments after this week will be held at the Riley County Health Department Family and Child Resource Center, 2101 Claflin Ave, Manhattan, KS 66502 in the lower parking lot. Second doses will still be administered at Pottorf Hall in CiCo Park until mid-May.
With the new appointment system, vaccines will only be provided to those who have an appointment. No walk-ins will be permitted.
Vaccine Operations (RCHD):
- Received dose 2 of 2 (Fully vaccinated): 10,593
- Received dose 1 of 2: 8,317
Two mobile vaccine clinics will be offered this week and next to reach those in the underserved populations of Riley County. As part of a partnership between RADxUP and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, a clinic will be offered at Douglass Center (900 Yuma Street) in Manhattan on Friday from 3 pm to 5 pm and on Monday, April 12 from 3 pm to 5 pm at the First Free Methodist Church (1231 Poyntz Ave).
Facebook Live
If you have questions about the vaccine, join us for a Facebook Live on Wednesday, April 7 at 4:30 pm. Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs, Rebeka Weber, MD, Ob-Gyn at The Women’s Health Group and Riley County Health Department and Segen Chase, MD Internal Medicine Physician at CenterPointe Physicians will be joining us.
Ask questions and learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine by visiting Riley County Health Department’s FB page https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment
Riley County Statistics for April 7:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6,342
Total active: 28
Total recovered: 6,278
Total deaths: 36
POSITIVE RATE
Week 13 (March 28 - April 3) 1.1%
20 positive cases
1, 787 total tests
Week 12 (March 21 - March 27) 1.2%
18 positive cases
1,648 total tests
Two-week average: 1.17%
41 positive
3,512 total tests
The next written update will be published on Wednesday, April 14. In the future, press releases providing COVID-19 numbers in Riley County will only be released on Wednesdays unless otherwise warranted.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
