Pottawatomie County Community Update
MONDAY, April 12, 2021
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
304,719 (+483)
1,866 (+2) Per KDHE
1,866 (+3) Per PT County Health Dept
6 Active (+1) 1,860 Recovered (+2)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
9,872 (+20)
0 current per PT County Health Dept
73 (no change) cumulative, per KDHE
COVID-19 related deaths
4,930 (-8)
28 PT County Residents (no change)
Total Tests
1,339,004 (3,935)
7,580 (+31) per KDHE
6,995 (+27) per PT County Health Dept
Visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas for additional data. This is preliminary data and subject to qualify improvement and quality assurance validations. Some numbers may change.
The Pottawatomie County Health Department, collaborating with Wamego Health Center, will be giving Johnson &Johnson (one-time dose) covid shots at the Tulip Festival in Wamego this weekend. Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Sunday 11a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Wamego Senior Center. Schedule your appointment now at https://scheduleacovid-19vaccine-pottawatomiecountyhealthdepartment.squarespacescheduling.com/schedule.php
