04-14-21 Pottawatomie County Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
305,320 (+601)
1,868 (+2) Per KDHE
1,867 (+1) Per PT County Health Dept
5 Active (-1) 1,862 Recovered (+2)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
9,911 (+39)
0 current per PT County Health Dept
73 (no change) cumulative, per KDHE
COVID-19 related deaths
4,944 (+14)
28 PT County Residents (no change)
Total Tests
1,344,033 (5,029)
7,601 (+21) per KDHE
7,007 (+12) per PT County Health Dept
Visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas for additional data. This is preliminary data and subject to qualify improvement and quality assurance validations. Some numbers may change.
The Pottawatomie County Health Department, collaborating with Wamego Health Center, is still providing COVID-19 vaccines during the Tulip Festival in Wamego this weekend. Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and Sunday 11a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Wamego Senior Center. Schedule your appointment now at https://scheduleacovid-19vaccine-pottawatomiecountyhealthdepartment.squarespacescheduling.com/schedule.php
As of today, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, the Moderna vaccine is available. Please contact the Pottawatomie County Health Department at 785-457-3719 if you have any questions related to the information released related to the Janssen vaccine and the resulting “pause” in administering it. Additional information regarding the Janssen Vaccine will be released once it’s available.
The health department has tried to contact everyone on the sign up (interest) list over the last few weeks. Multiple phone calls to numbers were attempted, and messages left if that option was available. If you have not been contacted by us and are wanting a vaccine please contact us by phone 785-457-3719 or self-schedule on the website (see link above).
