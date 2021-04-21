04-21-21 Pottawatomie County Community Update

  State of Kansas Pott. County
Total positive COVID-19 cases 306,883 (+593)  1,875(+2) Per KDHE
1,875 (+3) Per PT County Health Dept
4 Active (-2) 1,871 Recovered (+5)
 Total COVID-19
hospitalizations		 9,997 (+36) 

0 current per PT County Health Dept

73 (no change) cumulative, per KDHE

 COVID-19 related deaths 4,961 29 (+1) PT County Residents (no change)
 Total Tests 1,357,761 (+4,815)  7,658 (+23) per KDHE

Visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas for additional data. This is preliminary data and subject to qualify improvement and quality assurance validations. Some numbers may change.

The Pottawatomie County Health Department continues to provide COVID-19 vaccines. If you are interested in receiving the Moderna, two part vaccine (Johnson &amp; Johnson vaccine is still on “PAUSE”), please contact us by phone 785-457-3719 or self-schedule an appointment on the website

https://scheduleacovid19vaccinepottawatomiecountyhealthdepartment.squarespacescheduling.com/schedule.php.

