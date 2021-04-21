04-21-21 Pottawatomie County Community Update
|State of Kansas
|Pott. County
|Total positive COVID-19 cases
|306,883 (+593)
| 1,875(+2) Per KDHE
1,875 (+3) Per PT County Health Dept
4 Active (-2) 1,871 Recovered (+5)
| Total COVID-19
hospitalizations
|9,997 (+36)
0 current per PT County Health Dept
73 (no change) cumulative, per KDHE
|COVID-19 related deaths
|4,961
|29 (+1) PT County Residents (no change)
|Total Tests
|1,357,761 (+4,815)
|7,658 (+23) per KDHE
Visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas for additional data. This is preliminary data and subject to qualify improvement and quality assurance validations. Some numbers may change.
The Pottawatomie County Health Department continues to provide COVID-19 vaccines. If you are interested in receiving the Moderna, two part vaccine (Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still on “PAUSE”), please contact us by phone 785-457-3719 or self-schedule an appointment on the website
https://scheduleacovid19vaccinepottawatomiecountyhealthdepartment.squarespacescheduling.com/schedule.php.
