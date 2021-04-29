04-28-21 Update: 34 new positive COVID cases in Riley County
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – April 28, 2021) Riley County has identified 34 new positive Coronavirus cases and 13 additional recoveries since the last report on April 21, 2021. The percent of positive cases for the week of April 18 was 1.7%. That translates to 24 of the 1,415 tests performed coming back positive. This is the thirteenth week in a row that Riley County has seen the percent of positive cases below 5%.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is not caring for any COVID-positive patients.
Seven additional deaths in Riley County have been attributed to COVID-19. This brings the total number to 43. It is important to note that the deaths occurred between December 1st of 2020 and February 9th of this year. Riley County Health Department was not initially made aware of these deaths but due to confirmation from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the officer of Vital Statistics, they have been verified.
Vaccination Updates:
Individuals interested in making an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can go to www.rileycountyks.gov/vaccinerequest . Please call the Riley County Health Department at 785-565-6560 during regular business hours if you would like assistance.
Riley County Health Department is sometimes left with extra doses at the end of the day. If individuals would like to be placed on a standby list to receive those doses, they are asked to email the Health Department at covid19vaccine@rileycountyks.gov . Please be sure to include your name and phone number.
Vaccine Operations (RCHD):
Received dose 2 of 2 (Fully vaccinated): 17,273
Received dose 1 of 2: 3,930
Riley County Statistics for April 28:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6,421
- Total active: 42
- Total recovered: 6,336
- Total deaths: 43
POSITIVE RATE
Week 16 (April 18- April 24) 1.7%
- 24 positive cases
- 1,415 total tests
Week 15 (April 11 - April 17) 1.0 %
- 17 positive cases
- 1,659 total tests
Two-week average: 1.34%
- 42 positive
- 3,140total tests
The next written update will be published on Wednesday, May 5.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to covid19vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
