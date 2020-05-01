05-01-20 Riley County Daily Update: 51 Positive, 25 Active
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 1, 2020) There has been two new positive coronavirus cases in Riley County today. The new patients are a 57-year-old female and a 38-year-old male. The female is recovering in isolation at her home. The male is currently hospitalized. The total number of positive cases is now 51, with 26 people recovered. There are 25 active cases.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan currently has two COVID-19 positive patients. One positive patient is the male mentioned above from Riley County and the other patient is from Pottawatomie County. There are two Persons Under Investigation (PUIs – people who have symptoms but are waiting for test results) in the hospital at this time.
There are now 4,449 coronavirus cases in Kansas with 534 hospitalized, and 130 deaths statewide. Those daily updates are available for the public at https://www.covid.ks.gov
If you are a Riley County resident and have not been tested, please visit https://consultinglhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9yiuVqEexg0ZUfb to complete the Community Survey for COVID-19 Symptoms. Fill out health information for each person in your home. The information is confidential and will only be used to determine how the virus is spreading in the community. The survey will be available until 5:00 p.m. today, Friday, May 1st.
Anyone who needs medical advice related to COVID-19 can call the Riley County Health Department’s Screening Hotline to speak with a nurse at 785-323-6400. The Screening Hotline is staffed every day from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. If you have an emergency, call 911.
Riley County Statistics for Friday, May 1, 2020:
• Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 51
• Total Active: 25
• Total Recovered: 26
• Pending test results: 60
• Negative test results: 438
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, visit the Riley County website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/covid19, follow RCHD on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.