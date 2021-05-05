(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 5, 2021) Riley County has identified 42 new positive Coronavirus cases and 43 additional recoveries since the last report on April 28, 2021.
The percent of positive cases for the week of April 18 was 3.2%. That translates to 33 of the 1,028 tests performed coming back positive. This is a slight increase from last week in which there was a 1.8% positive rate.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for one COVID-positive patient. The individual is not in the Intensive Care Unit.
Vaccination Updates:
Effective immediately, online appointment scheduling is no longer available. Please call to schedule. Individuals interested in making an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can call the Riley County Health Department at 785-565-6560 M-F between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm.
Vaccine Operations (RCHD):
- Received dose 2 of 2 (Fully vaccinated): 19,184
- Received dose 1 of 2: 2,117
Riley County Statistics for May 5:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6,463
Total active: 41
Total recovered: 6,379
Total deaths: 43
POSITIVE RATE
Week 17 (April 25- May 1) 3.2%
33 positive cases
1028 total tests
Week 16 (April 18- April 24) 1.8%
27 positive cases
1,430 total tests
Two-week average: 2.44%
60 positive
2458 total tests
The next written update will be published on Wednesday, May 12.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to covid19vaccine@rileycountyks.gov
