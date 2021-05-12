(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 12, 2021) Riley County has identified 34 new positive Coronavirus cases and 52 additional recoveries since the last report on May 5, 2021.
The percent of positive cases for the week of May 2 was 1.6%. That translates to 17 of the 1,032 tests performed coming back positive. Please note 17 of the cases reflected in new cases and recoveries are older cases transferred to Riley County from other counties based on residency.
None of the new cases reported are “breakthrough cases” or individuals who have been vaccinated.
No COVID-positive patients are currently under care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
Vaccination Events:
In light of the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for individuals ages 12-15, the Riley County Health Department will hold a youth vaccine clinic on May 20th from 9 am to 4 pm Pottorf Hall in Manhattan. There will be free food and activities for those who get vaccinated. Those interested in making an appointment should go to https://rileycountyks.gov/schoolvac A parent or legal guardian must accompany anyone between the ages of 12-17.
Vaccination Updates:
Individuals interested in making an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can call the Riley County Health Department at 785-565-6560 M-F between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm.
Vaccine Operations (RCHD):
Received dose 2 of 2 (Fully vaccinated): 20,082
Received dose 1 of 2: 1,286
Riley County Statistics for May 12:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6,497
Total active: 23
Total recovered: 6,431
Total deaths: 43
POSITIVE RATE
Week 18 (May 2- May 8) 1.6%
17 positive cases
1032 total tests
Week 17 (April 28- May 1) 3.1%
33 positive cases
1049 total tests
Two-week average: 2.40%
50 positive
2081 total tests
Testing
The Riley County Health Department encourages individuals experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested. Rapid and saliva-based testing is being offered at 419 Holiday Drive in Manhattan daily, 9 am - 530 pm through May 28th, 2021, except Sundays and inclement weather days. Everyone is welcome, and appointments are recommended. Make an appointment at: https://www.gogettested.com/kansas
Rapid and saliva-based testing is also available at the Riley County Health Department. Please call our screening call center at 785-323-6400.
If individuals are traveling out of the state or country, they can contact the RCHD to get a PCR saliva test kit to take before they travel. Most overseas travel requires a negative test result within 72 hours of flying.
The next written update will be published on Wednesday, May 19.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to covid19vaccine@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.