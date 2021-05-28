(RILEY COUNTY, KS – May 26, 2021) Riley County has identified 27 new positive Coronavirus cases and 17 additional recoveries since the last report on May 19, 2021.
The percent of positive cases for the week of May 16 was 3.1%. That translates to 21 of the 681 tests performed coming back positive. Please note the increase in percent positive cases is due to 30% fewer tests being performed.
One COVID-positive patient is currently under care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. No patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Vaccine Operations (RCHD):
Received dose 2 of 2 (Fully vaccinated): 20,738
Received dose 1 of 2: 1,343
Riley County Statistics for May 26:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6,552
Total active: 44
Total recovered: 6,465
Total deaths: 43
POSITIVE RATE
Week 20 (May 16 - May 22) 3.1%
21 positive cases
681 total test
Week 19 (May 9 - 15) 1.9%
19 positive cases
1023 total tests
Two-week average: 2.37%
41 positive
1729 total tests
Testing
If individuals are traveling out of the state or country, they can contact the RCHD to get a PCR saliva test kit to take before they travel. Most overseas travel requires a negative test result within 72 hours of flying.
The Riley County Health Department is also providing rapid and saliva-based testing at the Riley County Health Department. Please call our screening call center at 785-323-6400.
Please note, this will be the last week of testing at 419 Holiday Drive in Manhattan. The location is open 9 am - 5:30 pm through May 28th, 2021.
The next written update will be published on Wednesday, June 2.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine timelines and availability, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to covid19vaccine@gmail.com
