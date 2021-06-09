(RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 9, 2021) Riley County has identified 20 new positive Coronavirus cases and 62 additional recoveries since the last report on June 2, 2021.
The percent of positive cases for the week of May 30 was 3.4%. That translates to 15 of the 442 tests performed coming back positive.
Four COVID-positive patients are currently under care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Two patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
The Riley County Health Department is currently tracking several outbreaks throughout the area including some involving USD 383 sports teams. Specific information regarding the outbreaks can be found on the KDHE website under the cluster summary where you can sort by county https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
“These recent outbreaks illustrate the importance of getting vaccinated. We are encouraging parents to not only get themselves vaccinated but remind them that children 12 and older are also eligible. While USD 383 is continuing to work with the health department in mitigation efforts we are asking parents of those involved in the outbreaks to be open and honest with Health Department contract tracers. This will allow us to attempt to reduce the risk of this outbreak spreading further,” said Riley County Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs.
Vaccines are still being offered at the Riley County Health Department. Please call 785-565-6560 M-F between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm to schedule an appointment.
Individuals who attended the Youth Vaccine Clinic on May 20th are invited to return for their second dose this Thursday, June 10th, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. Those who need the first dose are also welcome but are encouraged to make an appointment by calling the number above.
Vaccine Operations (RCHD):
Received dose 2 of 2 (Fully vaccinated): 21,094
Received dose 1 of 2: 1,048
Riley County Statistics for June 9:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6,613
Total active: 24
Total recovered: 6,546
Total deaths: 43
POSITIVE RATE
Week 22 (May 30 - June 5) 3.4%
15 positive cases
442 total tests
Week 21 (May 23 - May 29) 9.7%
51 positive cases
526 total tests
Two-week average: 6.98%
68 positive
974 total tests
Testing
If individuals are traveling out of the state or country, they can contact the RCHD to get a PCR saliva test kit to take before they travel. Most overseas travel requires a negative test result within 72 hours of flying.
The Riley County Health Department provides rapid testing for symptomatic individuals and saliva-based testing for anyone. Please call our screening call center at 785-323-640 for more information.
The next written update will be published on Wednesday, June 16.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to covid19vaccine@gmail.com
