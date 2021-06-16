(RILEY COUNTY, KS – June 16, 2021) Riley County has identified 32 new positive Coronavirus cases and 14 additional recoveries since the last report on June 9, 2021.
The percent of positive cases for the week of June 6th was 6.7%. That translates to 31 of the 464 tests performed coming back positive.
Three COVID-positive patients are currently under care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. One patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
Variants of COVID-19 are beginning to become more prevalent in Riley County. To date, there have been a total of 14 cases from a variant of concern. Eight of the 14 cases are the B.1.6.17.2 variant, also known as the Delta variant, which on Tuesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared a variant of concern.
According to the CDC, a variant of concern is “a variant for which there is evidence of an increase in transmissibility, more severe disease (e.g., increased hospitalizations or deaths), a significant reduction in neutralization by antibodies generated during previous infection or vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or diagnostic detection failures.”
Vaccine Operations (RCHD):
Received dose 2 of 2 (Fully vaccinated): 21,596
Received dose 1 of 2: 634
Vaccines and testing will be offered at the Juneteenth celebration in Manhattan at the Douglass Center Annex Building this Saturday, June 19th, between 10 am and 1 pm.
Vaccines are also still being offered at the Riley County Health Department. Please call 785-565-6560 M-F between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm to schedule an appointment.
Riley County Statistics for June 16:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 6,643
Total active: 40
Total recovered: 6,560
Total deaths: 43
POSITIVE RATE
Week 23 (June 6 - June 12) 6.7%
31 positive cases
464 total tests
Week 22 (May 30 - June 5) 3.36%
15 positive cases
446 total tests
Two-week average: 5.05%
46 positive
910 total tests
Testing
If individuals are traveling out of the state or country, they can contact the RCHD to get a PCR saliva test kit to take before they travel. Most overseas travel requires a negative test result within 72 hours of flying.
The Riley County Health Department provides rapid testing for symptomatic individuals and saliva-based testing for anyone. Please call our screening call center at 785-323-640 for more information.
The next written update will be published on Wednesday, June 23.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to covid19vaccine@gmail.com
