(RILEY COUNTY, KS – September 1, 2021) Two Riley County residents have passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.
A 32-year-old female (vaccination status has not been verified at this time) tested positive on 8/19/2021 and passed away at home on 8/29/2021.
A fully vaccinated 66-year-old male tested positive on 8/5/2021 and passed away 8/19/2021 at Ascension Via Christi.
Their deaths bring the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 55.
Riley County has identified 81 new positive Coronavirus cases and 64 additional recoveries since the last report on August 25, 2021.
In Riley County, since December, there have been a total of 137 positive cases from variants of concern.
Eleven COVID-positive patients are currently under care at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. Three patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and one patient is in the rehab center.
Riley County Statistics for September 1
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 7,467
Total active: 137
Total recovered: 7,275
Total deaths: 55
Total variant cases: 137
Vaccine Operations (RCHD):
Third doses are now available for individuals with serious health conditions and have received two Moderna or Pfizer vaccine doses. These health conditions include:
Active treatment for a solid tumor or hematologic malignancies
Receipt of solid organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy
Receipt of stem cell transplant within the past 2 years
HIV infection
Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency
Treatment with high dose steroids or immunosuppressive drugs
Booster shot appointments are not available to the general public at this time. Please do not call the Health Department to schedule a vaccine appointment unless you have a serious health condition that meets the criteria above or if you need to schedule your first or second dose of the vaccine. Please continue to monitor the website for the latest information.
Vaccines are also being offered at the Riley County Health Department on Thursdays by appointment. Please call 785-565-6560 M-F between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm to schedule an appointment.
Testing
Rapid and saliva testing is available for free. Testing is offered Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Manhattan Town Center parking lot on the north side from 10-4. Please call our screening call center at 785-323-6400 for more information.
POSITIVE RATE
Week 34 (August 22 - August 28)
65 positive
1687 total tests
Week 33 (August 15 - August 21) 4.8 %
88 positive
1823 total tests
Two-week average: 4.36%
153 positive
3510 total tests
The next written update will be published on Wednesday, September 8th.
For the most up-to-date COVID statistics, please visit: https://coronavirus-response-rcitgis.hub.arcgis.com Data is updated on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
For general questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine, members of the public can check the FAQ information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/.../Frequently-Asked-Questions
Questions can also be emailed to covid19vaccine@gmail.com
