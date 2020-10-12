10-12-20 Pottawatomie County Community COVID-19 Update
State of Kansas
Pottawatomie County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
67,862 (+2,055)
325 (+13) = 26 Active (+2);
299 Recovered (+11) 14 Pending
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
3,239 (+54)
2 (+1)
Current known PT Co. hospitalizations
COVID-19 related deaths
771 (+8)
0
Total Tests
572,081 (+11,892)
3,434 (+46)
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Hospitalizations, if we have any, are for any Pottawatomie County citizen hospitalized due to Covid, regardless of where that hospital is located.
Don’t let COVID, the flu, or anything else stop you from exercising your right to vote!
Tomorrow, October 13, 2020, is the last day to register to vote in Kansas in time for the general election.
Register: https://www.kdor.ks.gov/Apps/VoterReg/Default.aspx OR https://www.ksvotes.org/
Check your registration status: https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView
For additional information on the General Election, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, including early/walk-in voting, advance voting by mail, and to view a sample ballot, please visit the Pottawatomie County website, Elections page https://www.pottcounty.org/146/Elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.