10-12-20 Riley County Update: 23 New Cases(RILEY COUNTY, KS – October 12, 2020) Riley County has 23 new positive cases and 29 additional recoveries since Friday’s report. Of the 23 new cases, 12 are in the 18-24 age range. This age group represents 52% of the new positives and almost 77% of the total number of positives in the county.
The percent of positive cases compared to the total number tested in Riley County continues to decrease. The positive rate for the week of October 4 (Week 41) was 7.4%, which represents a 1.4% decrease from the previous week.
Week 41 (October 4): 7.4%
- 79 positive cases
- 1,065 total tests
Week 40 (September 28): 8.8%
- 103 positive cases
- 1,164 total tests
Two Week Positive Rate: 8.17%
- 182 positive cases
- 2,229 total tests
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 3 positive patients. The patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
“The guidelines in Local Health Order No. 18 are working,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “I am thankful that we are entering the fall months with a downward trend for positive cases in Riley County. As winter approaches, with holiday travel and the typical flu season, we could see a spike in cases. We are preparing for that. I am hopeful that schools can remain open and that the current guidelines will continue to keep the community safe.”
Two free COVID-19 testing events will be held in Manhattan this week. RCHD is partnering with KDHE and the Kansas National Guard to host events in City Park on Friday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 PM and Saturday morning from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Please enter the park from Fremont Street, near the Wefald Pavilion. No appointment or doctor’s referral is necessary to participate.
Anyone who has symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient, or would like information about how to get tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
RCPD is fielding complaints about local businesses and organizations who are not following mask guidelines in the City of Manhattan. Upon investigation, RCPD has been able to gain voluntary compliance without the need to issue new citations in recent weeks.
“I would like to applaud local businesses for the speed at which they responded to the health crisis,” said Gibbs. “The businesses and employees in Riley County were quick to adapt to the situation and implement safety regulations. I know it hasn’t been easy, but your efforts are paying off and we’re grateful for your hard work.”
Assistance is available for local businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19. The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce has information about grant opportunities on their website at www.manhattan.org. They also share information about requirements and best practices that businesses can follow in order to keep employees and customers safe.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, October 12, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 1,968
- Total active: 132
- Total recovered: 1,827
- Total deaths: 9
Percent positive information is not available at the time of this update. Percent positive data will be posted online in the Data & Info section of the Riley County Coronavirus web page at http://rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus as soon as it is available.
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
The next video update will be Wednesday, October 14, at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,
visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.