10-14-20 Update: 10 deaths in Riley County, 36 new cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – October 14, 2020) The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) sent notification today that one additional deceased patient will be added to the COVID-19 death total for Riley County. The patient was a resident of Homestead Assisted Living facility in Manhattan. She tested positive on August 31 and died on September 7, 2020 at the age of 96.
A total of 22 positive cases and 4 deaths have been associated with the coronavirus outbreak at Homestead Assisted Living. That outbreak is scheduled to expire tomorrow, October 15, if no new cases are identified.
Riley County has 36 new positive cases and 76 additional recoveries since Monday’s report. Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 2 positive patients. The patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
Two free COVID-19 testing events will be held in Manhattan this week. RCHD is partnering with KDHE and the Kansas National Guard to host events in City Park on Friday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 PM and Saturday morning from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Please enter the park from Fremont Street, near the Wefald Pavilion. No appointment or doctor’s referral is necessary to participate.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, October 14, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 2,004
- Total active: 91
- Total recovered: 1,903
- Total deaths: 10
There are currently 13 active outbreaks in Riley County. No new outbreaks have been identified since the last report. Two outbreaks passed the 28 day period without a new case and have been declared expired. An outbreak is declared released or expired when 28 days have passed without a new positive case.
See a PDF of outbreak information at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19537/10-14-public-outbreak-information
Anyone who has symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient, or would like information about how to get tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
The next video update will be today at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
Written updates will be sent to the media and to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
Percent positive information is updated each Monday and is also posted online in the Data & Info section of the Riley County Coronavirus web page at http://rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
