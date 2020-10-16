10-16-20 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pottawatomie County
Total positive COVID-19 cases
70,855 (+1,700)
343 (+11) = 36 Active (+4);
307 Recovered (+7) 12 Pending
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
3,370 (+61)
0
Current known PT Co. hospitalizations
COVID-19 related deaths
859 (+21)
0
Total Tests
589,189 (+9,362)
3,521 (+36)
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Hospitalizations, if we have any, are for any Pottawatomie County citizen hospitalized due to Covid, regardless of where that hospital is located.
With the recent Cluster identified at the Justice Center in Westmoreland, Kansas, changes are taking place for individuals attending for juries:
Justice Center Jury Trial Plan
The Court, County Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office are dedicated to the safety and well-being of the citizens of Pottawatomie County. The Office of Judicial Administration has approved The Justice Center to conduct jury trials pursuant to the established protocols of the Jury Trial Plan. All members of the Justice Center will work diligently to provide the safest possible environment for all persons who enter our halls. — Honorable Jeff Elder, District Court Judge; Sherri Schuck, Pottawatomie County Attorney; and Shane Jager, Pottawatomie County Sheriff.
There will be one public entrance to the Justice Center. You may enter the building through the west entrance to the County Sheriff's Office. Anyone not involved in the jury trial as counsel, a witness, or a potential juror will not be allowed on the floor of the Justice Center where the courtrooms are located until the jury is empaneled and those not selected to serve have been excused and allowed to exit the building.
Social distancing of 6 feet will be required by individuals, unless in the company of immediate family members. Disposable masks and hand sanitizer will be available. You must wear the disposable mask provided. PERSONAL MASKS WILL NOT BE ALLOWED.
Review the Jury Trial Plan posted https://www.pottcounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/3886/Jury-Trial-Plan-Due-to-COVID-19?bidId= to see the documentation that will be mailed to prospective jurors with the jury summons. Contact the Clerk of District Court at 785-457-3392 if you have any questions.
After a closure this week to allow for extra cleaning and sanitizing, the Justice Center will reopen to public access on Monday, October 19, 2020.
REMINDER: Our neighbor to the west is offering two free COVID-19 testing events later this week. The Riley County Health Department, partnering with the Kansas Department of Health & Environment and the Kansas National Guard will host COVID-19 testing events in City Park, 11th & Poyntz Avenue, on Friday evening from 5:00 – 7:00 PM and Saturday morning from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Please enter the park from Fremont Street, near the Wefald Pavilion. No appointment or doctor’s referral is necessary to participate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.