10-16-20 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 11th death, 31 New Cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – October 16, 2020) The Riley County Health Department was notified of the eleventh COVID-related death in the county. The patient passed away in his home in Manhattan at the age of 67. No further details will be released about the patient.
Riley County has 31 new positive cases and 14 additional recoveries since Wednesday’s report. Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 2 positive patients at this time. The patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
Riley County Statistics for Friday, October 16, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 2,035
- Total active: 107
- Total recovered: 1,917
- Total deaths: 11
Anyone who would like to be tested for COVID-19 is welcome to participate in the free testing events in City Park weekend. This evening, drive-up testing will be available from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, free testing is available from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Please wear a mask and enter the park from Fremont Street, near Wefald Pavilion. No appointment or doctor’s referral is necessary and participants will be notified of test results as soon as they are received. Typically, results take 2-4 days to process.
There are currently 10 active outbreaks in Riley County. No new outbreaks have been identified since the last report. Three outbreaks passed the 28 day period without a new case and have been declared expired: Homestead Assisted Living, Gamma Phi Beta, and Sigma Kappa. An outbreak is declared released or expired when 28 days have passed without a new positive case.
See a PDF of outbreak information at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19543/10-16-public-outbreak-information
The next video update will be Wednesday, October 21 at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
Written updates will be sent to the media and to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
Percent positive information is updated each Monday and is also posted online in the Data & Info section of the Riley County Coronavirus web page at http://rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,
visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
