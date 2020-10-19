10-19-20 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 10 New Cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – October 19, 2020) Riley County has 10 new positive cases and 45 additional recoveries since Friday’s report.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, October 19, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 2,045
- Total active: 72
- Total recovered: 1,962
- Total deaths: 11
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is not caring for any COVID-19 patients at this time.
The percent positive rate fell to 5.9% for the week of October 11. This rate compares the number of positive tests to the total number of tests performed for Riley County residents and is one indication of how the virus is spreading in the community. The percent positive rate has been declining since Riley County hit a high point of 34.5% positive the week of August 23.
Week 42 (October 11): 5.9%
- 60 positive cases
- 1,019 total tests
Week 41 (October 4): 6.9%
- 80 positive cases
- 1,159 total tests
Two Week Positive Rate: 6.43%
- 140 positive cases
- 2,038 total tests
A total of 277 people participated in the free testing events in Manhattan over the weekend. Test results are being processed quickly; 173 results have been received so far and 2 tests were positive. Contact tracing staff will call all participants to communicate test results. Test results are typically taking 24 to 48 hours in Riley County.
Anyone who has symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient, or would like information about how to get tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Last week, the Screening Line received an average of 20 calls each day. About 9 patients were seen at the Swabbing Station each day last week.
The Riley State Bank in the City of Riley has been declared a new area of outbreak. Six cases have been identified at that location, with the most recent positive tests taking place on October 14. A public outbreak is declared when five or more cases can be linked to spread at a specific location and time period.
RCHD staff talked with Bank President Mike Hagenmaier. The bank's lobby has been closed since last week and will potentially reopen next week. The bank's drive thru is open for normal business and night drop 8am-6pm.
There are currently 10 active updates in Riley County. The Alpha Delta Pi outbreak expired today.
A PDF of the outbreak data is available online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19550/10-19-public-outbreak-information.
Percent positive information is updated each Monday and is also posted online in the Data & Info section of the Riley County Coronavirus web page at http://rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
The next video update will be Wednesday, October 21 at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
Drive up flu shots are now available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/Flu. RCHD will bill insurance for flu shots. Adults and children without insurance will not be charged for the vaccine, but will be asked to pay a $20 fee for the flu shot.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.