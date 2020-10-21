10-21-20 Riley County Update: 39 new cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – October 21, 2020) Riley County has 39 new positive cases and 41 additional recoveries since Monday’s report.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for one COVID-19 positive patient at this time.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, October 21, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 2,084
- Total active: 71
- Total recovered: 2,002
- Total deaths: 11
All of the results have been received from the free testing events last week. Of the 277 tested, a total of 15 were positive. Riley County is planning to host additional free testing events in November and December. Time, place, and location details will be shared with the public when that information is available.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting 1,637 cases for Riley County. That total does not reflect the most recent cases. KDHE has hired 25 new employees to help get the backlogged data updated in the statewide electronic disease surveillance system, EpiTrax. Several weeks ago, the Riley County Health Department (RCHD) began to report data that has been gathered directly from local healthcare providers, then reconcile information from KDHE as it is received. That practice will continue in order to ensure that local case counts are as accurate and up-to-date as possible.
The input of new data from KDHE, which represents positive and negative test results for previous weeks, will continue to impact percent positive information reported for Riley County.
Percent positive ratios are calculated according to the week that tests were administered, not the week in which results were received. As KDHE catches up with the backlog of cases, information about patient test results from as far back as June is being added to the system.
Anyone who has symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient, or would like information about how to get tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Last week, the Screening Line received an average of 20 calls each day. About 9 patients were seen at the Swabbing Station each day last week.
There are currently 8 active outbreaks in Riley County. No new outbreaks have been identified and two have expired: Alpha Xi Delta and Zeta Tau Alpha.
A PDF of the outbreak data is available online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19556/10-21-public-outbreak-information
Percent positive information is updated each week and is also posted online in the Data & Info section of the Riley County Coronavirus web page at http://rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
The next video update will be today, October 21 at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/. Written reports will be sent Monday, Wednesday, and Friday each week.
Drive up flu shots are now available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/flu.
Patients with health insurance will not pay out-of-pocket for the flu shot and RCHD will bill insurance companies directly. Patients who do not have health insurance will be asked to pay a $20 fee for the injection, but will not be charged the full price of the vaccine.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
