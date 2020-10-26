10-26-20 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 29 New Cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – October 26, 2020) Riley County has 29 new positive cases and 11 additional recoveries since Friday’s report.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 1 positive patient at this time. The patient has symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
Anyone who has symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient, or would like information about how to get tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, October 26, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 2,140
- Total active: 100
- Total recovered: 2,029
- Total deaths: 11
- Total negative tests: 17,028
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
Riley County has seven active outbreaks at this time. No new outbreaks have been declared since the last report. A PDF of the outbreak information is posted at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19587/10-26-public-outbreak-information
Percent positive information will now be updated each Wednesday in order to allow test results from the end of the week to be included to the totals. Test results are counted for the week in which the test was taken, not the week in which results are received. Test results are currently taking 24-72 hours to process. Percent positive information will also be posted online in the Data & Info section of the Riley County Coronavirus web page at http://rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
The next video update will be Wednesday, October 28th at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
Drive up flu shots are available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/flu.
Patients with health insurance will not pay out-of-pocket for the flu shot and RCHD will bill insurance companies directly. Patients who do not have health insurance will be asked to pay a $20 fee for the injection, but will not be charged the full price of the vaccine.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,
visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.