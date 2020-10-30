10-30-20 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pottawatomie County
Changes are from 10/26
Total positive COVID-19 cases
85,181 (+3,136)
406 (+31) = 23 Active (-10);
383 Recovered (+41) 19 Pending
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
3,832 (+80)
1 (no change)
Current known PT Co. hospitalizations
COVID-19 related deaths
1,029 (+22)
0
Total Tests
642,782 (+9,749)
3,847 (+106)
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas - Hospitalizations, if we have any, are for any Pottawatomie County citizen hospitalized due to Covid, regardless of where that hospital is located.
Wamego Trick-or-Treat Downtown: Trick or Treat local businesses downtown on Lincoln Street from 4-7 pm tonight! The City has asked that if possible that you bring the younger kids earlier (4-5pm) and older kids (5-7pm) later. Again ONLY if possible. New this year is added fun along the yellow brick road and spooky tunnel! Adults and older children are asked to please wear a mask. Merchants will hand your child candy Please follow the arrows on the sidewalk, progress will be ONE WAY starting at the Friendly Cooker parking lot and heading north; cross Lincoln Ave and head south to cross Lincoln again at 4th Street and head north to the Yellow Brick Road! Then follow the Yellow Brick Road past the Friendship House, turn south on Ash St, cross Ash at 5th St and head north, going through the Spooky Tunnel and ending at the corner of 6th and Ash by the City Park. Most importantly, stay safe and have fun.
Please keep in mind Wamego High School is hosting a football game tonight, and a State Cross Country meet tomorrow. Increased traffic is expected, please watch for pedestrians and allow for more time to get where you’re going in Wamego.
A media release from the Governor’s Office today announced, “the State Finance Council (SFC) unanimously approved investing up to $45 million more in COVID-19 testing across Kansas and to provide $20 million more for small businesses.” The release further stated:
The $65 million approved today is from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), which is part of the federal CARES Act. … the Kansas Department of Health and Environment determined it could invest up to $95 million to implement its unified testing strategy. …with today’s actions, the Office of Recovery will have the ability to invest up to $95 million in testing.
SFC approved an additional $20 million for small business grants. About $35 million has already been awarded in small business grants.
Additionally, SFC approved providing the Office of Recovery the authority to redistribute any unused funds among previously approved programs. The CRF requires funds to be used by the December 30, 2020 deadline.
Guidance about how to celebrate Halloween safely is posted on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) website and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. Limiting close contact with people outside your household and finding alternate ways to celebrate will help limit your exposure to the virus.
Please visit https://us-cert.cisa.gov/ncas/alarts/aa20-302a to learn more about an increased and imminent cybercrime threat to U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers. CISA, FBI, and HHS are sharing this information to provide warning to healthcare providers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.