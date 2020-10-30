10-30-20 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 37 New Cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – October 30, 2020) Riley County has 37 new positive cases and 10 additional recoveries since Wednesday’s report.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for two positive patients at this time. The patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
Guidance about how to celebrate Halloween safely is posted on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) website and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. Limiting close contact with people outside your household and finding alternate ways to celebrate will help limit your exposure to the virus.
“We’re seeing an increase in case totals, but Riley County numbers are lower than other areas in the state,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “We’ve been able to approach the pandemic with a unified front and we’re fortunate to have an Emergency Operations Center in the county. I’m grateful for the teamwork and leadership shown by the Unified Command, K-State, local school districts, elected officials, and for the hard work and support from the public. We will get through this if we continue to work together; the fight is far from over.”
Riley County Statistics for Friday, October 30, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 2,214
- Total active: 127
- Total recovered: 2,076
- Total deaths: 11
- Total negative test results: 19,251
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
Riley County currently has four active outbreaks. The public outbreak at the Smith House has expired and no new outbreaks have been identified since the last report. Three additional cases have been associated with the October 17 wedding in Manhattan, bringing the total to 40 active cases for that outbreak.
“Event permits are still required for gatherings of more than 50 people,” said Julie Gibbs. “We want people to be able to celebrate occasions and host events, and we’ll educate you about precautions to put in place in order to help keep those events safe. It is up to each individual to take action and follow those guidelines.”
Wedding receptions across the state have been a common source of outbreaks. People travel from other counties and states to gather with family and friends; people they know and feel comfortable around. In those situations, it is especially important to follow safety protocols and not let your guard down: wear masks, maintain distance, and wash hands frequently. Anyone who is feeling even slightly ill should stay home.
Find a PDF of active outbreaks at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19629/10-30-public-outbreak-information
RCHD is partnering with KDHE and the National Guard to offer another free testing event. Drive up to get tested on Thursday, November 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Pottorf Hall in CiCo Park. No appointment or doctor’s referral is needed. Everyone is welcome and results are available within a few days.
Kids who participate in testing will get a free book courtesy of the Raising Riley program.
Anyone who has symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient, or would like information about how to get tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Drive up flu shots are available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/flu.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
