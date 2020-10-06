10-5-20 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pottawatomie County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
62,708 (+1,597)
287 (+17) = 28 Active (-11);
259 Recovered (+25) 8 Pending
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
3,036 (+53)
2 (no change)
Current known PT Co. hospitalizations
COVID-19 related deaths
706 (+8)
0
Total Tests
541,106 (+9,989)
3,224 (+56)
Pottawatomie County’s updated numbers were not available as of publication time, these are the numbers from FRIDAY, Oct. 2, 2020..
COVID-19 is not the only hazard that we face today. Last Wednesday, September 30, 2020, the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s Office published a news release proclaiming this week, October 4 – 10, as Fire Prevention Week in the State of Kansas. “The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM), Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), and Safe Kids Kansas are teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” The campaign is, Oct. 4-10, and works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe
While fires have numerous causes, cooking fires are the number one cause of residential structure fires. Most cooking fires can be prevented. Important steps to follow in preventing cooking fires include:
- · Stay in the kitchen
- · Use a Timer
- · Avoid distractions (TV, cell phones, social media)
This week is an excellent opportunity to work with your family or other household members on fire safety. What to do, where to go, whom to call, how to stay safe, etc.
More information from the press release:
For more information about Fire Prevention Week in Kansas, visit our FPW 2020 page HERE.
To learn more about this year’s national Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!” and home escape planning, visit www.fpw.org.
