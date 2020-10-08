10-7-20 Pottawatomie County Community COVID-19 Update
State of Kansas
Pottawatomie County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
63,952 (+1,244)
300 (+4) = 18 Active (no change);
282 Recovered (+4) 14 Pending
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
3,121 (+85)
2 (-1)
Current known PT Co. hospitalizations
COVID-19 related deaths
723 (+17)
0
Total Tests
549,398 (+8,292)
3,337 (+41)
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Hospitalizations, if we have any, are for any Pottawatomie County citizen hospitalized due to Covid, regardless of where that hospital is located.
The KDHE Cluster Summary is updated on Wednesdays. Pottawatomie County shows zero clusters, however our Health Department Director indicates we do have one cluster, in a long-term living facility.
On Monday, October 5, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) published updated information on how the COVID-19 virus spreads. Below is a summary of the updated information, and a general overview of information that has been shared before:
The general thought regarding COVID-19 mainly spreading through close contact still exists. It is also known that people who are infected, but asymptomatic (without symptoms) may still spread the virus. More is being learned about this virus, but more remains to be learned about the virus, how it spreads, and the types of illness it causes.
COVID-19 spreads fairly easy from person-to-person, easier than the influenza, yet not as easily as the measles. Measles are among the most contagious of the viruses known.
This virus spreads primarily through close contact. Respiratory droplets, transmitted when an infected person coughs, sneezes, sings, talks, or breathes. When another person inhales the droplets, the virus may be spread.
COVID-19 may be spread through airborne transmission sometimes, under certain conditions. Airborne particles may remain suspended for a longer period of time, and may be able to infect people farther than six feet. Tuberculosis, measles, and chicken pox may be airborne spread. However, available data shows that COVID-19 is much more likely to be spread though close contact, than through airborne transmission.
“The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.”
- Physical distance from others (6’)
- Wear a mask (cover mouth & nose)
- Wash your hands often
- Avoid crowded indoor spaces
- Ensure proper ventilation
- Stay home & isolate when sick
- Routinely clean & disinfect frequently touched surfaces
Being outdoors and in other areas with good ventilation reduces the chance of catching viruses causes by respiratory droplets. More information is available from the CDC update available on the County’s Covid update page on the website herehttps://www.pottcounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/3869/CDC-Updated-Guidance-10-5-2020.
