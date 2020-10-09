10-9-20 Pottawatomie County Community COVID-19 Update
State of Kansas
Pottawatomie County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
65,807 (+1,633)
312 (+7) = 24 Active (-1);
288 Recovered (+8) 10 Pending
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
3,185 (+64)
1 (-1)
Current known PT Co. hospitalizations
COVID-19 related deaths
763 (+40)
0
Total Tests
560,189 (+10,791)
3,388 (+51)
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
Hospitalizations, if we have any, are for any Pottawatomie County citizen hospitalized due to Covid, regardless of where that hospital is located.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) amended its travel quarantine list. Aruba, which was added on September 24, is no longer on the list as its rates have decreased over the last two weeks. A comprehensive list of those individuals needing to quarantine for 14 days includes visitors and Kansans who have:
- · Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.
- · Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.
“If you are choosing to travel or attend mass gathering events, please know that there are inherent risks,” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary, said. “Be sure to wear masks, practice social distancing and use proper hand hygiene. And, if you’re not feeling well, stay home!”
Visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/175/Travel-Exposure-Related-Isolation-Quaran for updated travel information.
As mentioned in a previous update, unemployment fraud is affecting states across the nation, and Kansas is no exception. Due to the pandemic, unemployment applications in Kansas have increased dramatically. The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) has launched an effort to stop identify theft-related unemployment fraud. “We are seeing a record spike in identity theft-related unemployment fraud in Kansas and nationally,” Acting Secretary of Labor Ryan Wright said. “Identity theft is not a nameless, faceless crime. Fraudsters are victimizing our family members, friends, neighbors and coworkers. The Kansas Department of Labor is working with law enforcement and adding additional layers of protection for Kansans, but we need your help to combat this growing threat.” Anyone who feels they may have been a victim of identity theft should visit www.ReportFraud.ks.gov, and complete the form. This creates a police report number and lists tips for victims to follow to help minimize the damages identity theft produces. IMPORTANTLY, KDOL is only able to address identity theft related to suspected fraudulent unemployment claims. Reporting an instance of identity theft to KDOL is not a replacement for taking additional steps to protect an individual’s personal information, such as notifying financial institutions or credit bureaus. The public is encouraged to regularly check their credit reports. More information can be found on the Report Fraud site.
