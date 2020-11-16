11-16-20 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 180 New Positive Cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – November 16, 2020) Riley County has 180 new positive cases and 54 additional recoveries since Friday’s report.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 11 positive patients and 2 PUI patients at this time. The patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization. Three of the positive patients and two of the PUI patients are in the ICU.
“Symptoms of COVID-19 vary widely,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “If you are sick or experiencing even mild symptoms, it is vital that you stay home and avoid contact with others so you do not spread the disease. Call you doctor or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400 for information about testing. We will do everything we can to process test results and notify patients as quickly as possible.”
Results from the 630 people tested at last week’s free event started coming in over the weekend. Contact tracing staff began notifying positive patients on Saturday and will continue making calls. Positive patients are notified first. Please make sure the phone number you share at the testing site is accurate so you can be contacted with results as soon as they are available.
This week, free drive-up testing is offered at CiCo Park in Manhattan on Monday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome, and no appointment is necessary. Please enter the park from the Kimball/Candlewood entrance and drive to the 4H barns near Pottorf Hall for testing. Two lines will be available but participants may experience longer wait times due to the high number of people being tested.
Future testing dates are December 3, 10, 17, 21, 28 and Jan. 7. Additional testing dates may be added in January.
If you are sick or would like information about testing, please call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400 or call your doctor. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms, call 911.
Riley County Statistics for Friday, November 13, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 2,987
- Total active: 551
- Total recovered: 2,422
- Total deaths: 14
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
There are nine active outbreaks in Riley County. No new outbreaks have been identified since the last report. Find a PDF of outbreak data at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19690/11-16-public-outbreak-information.
The next video update will be Wednesday, November 18, at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
Drive-up flu shots are available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/flu.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,
visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
