11-18-20 Pottawatomie County Community COVID-19 Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
(Information from the KDHE website) *
Total positive COVID-19 cases
128,594 (+5,853)
590
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
4,561 (+130)
24 (cumulative, not current)
COVID-19 related deaths
1,326 (+60)
2 (potential, still waiting on KDHE verification)
Total Tests
748,261 (+14,505)
4,167
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated as available, usually on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas -
*As a reminder, The Pottawatomie County Health Department is working tirelessly to process the tests received, record contact information, and their regular tasks as well. This makes it difficult, if not near impossible to provide accurate updated numbers for this community update. Therefore, until things slow down the information provided will be from the KDHE case summary updates.
KDHE amended its travel quarantine list yesterday, Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Please visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/175/Travel-Exposure-Related-Isolation-Quaran for more details.
The states of North Dakota and South Dakota, as well as the countries of Andorra, Belgium and Czechia have been added. Those who fall into one of the categories below, will need to quarantine.
This list is effective for all persons returning to or entering Kansas on the effective dates.
- · Traveled to or from the country of Andorra between October 21 – November 17.
- · Traveled to or from North Dakota between October 21 – November 17.
- · Traveled to or from South Dakota between November 4 – November 17.
- · Traveled to or from Belgium and Czechia between November 4 – November 17.
- · Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.
- · Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15.
“The removal of states from our list isn’t cause for celebration,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary. “We base our list on new case rates by population size and unfortunately, Kansas’ numbers are increasing significantly. Practice social distancing, wear a mask, stay home if you’re sick, and avoid large gatherings. Each one of us is responsible for our actions.”
