11-18-20 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 56 New Positive Cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – November 18, 2020) Riley County has 56 new positive cases and 175 additional recoveries since Monday’s report.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 7 positive patients and 2 PUI patients at this time. The patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization. Three of the positive patients and one of the PUI patients are in the ICU.
A total of 509 people were tested on Monday at the free testing event. Testing will be offered at Manhattan CiCo Park again tomorrow, Thursday, November 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome, and no appointment is necessary. Please enter the park from the Kimball/Candlewood entrance and drive to the 4H barns near Pottorf Hall for testing. Two lines will be available but participants may experience longer wait times due to the high number of people being tested.
Future testing dates are December 3, 10, 17, 21, 28 and Jan. 7. Additional testing dates may be added in January.
If you are sick or would like information about testing, please call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400 or call your doctor. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms, call 911.
Riley County Statistics for Friday, November 18, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 3,043
- Total active: 432
- Total recovered: 2,597
- Total deaths: 14
Positive Rate
- Week 46 (November 8-14): 18.6%
- 374 positives
- 2,010 total tests
- Week 45 (November 1-7): 19.2%
- 328 positive
- 1,709 total tests
- two-week average: 18.88%
- 702 positives
- 3,719 total tests
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification. Patient test results are calculated in the week the test was administered, not the week in which results were received. As results come in for previous weeks, the percent positive information is updated. Typically, results are processed in 48 to 72 hours for tests in Riley County but sometimes there is a delay in reporting those numbers to the health department.
“More people are being tested but the percent positive numbers continue to increase,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “In the past two weeks, there have been 702 new positive cases in the county and we are seeing more hospitalized patients than at any previous point in the pandemic. Please follow the guidelines of the Riley County two-week challenge and fight for the front-line workers.”
Find information about the Fight for the Front Line: Riley County Two-Week Challenge to Slow the Spread of COVID-19 at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1224
There are nine active outbreaks in Riley County. No new outbreaks have been identified since the last report. Find a PDF of the outbreak data at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19764/11-18-public-outbreak-information
The next video update will be Thursday, November 19, at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
Drive-up flu shots are available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/flu.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,
visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
