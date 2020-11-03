11-2-20 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pottawatomie County
Numbers are from 10/31
Total positive COVID-19 cases
89,227 (+4,046)
406 (+31) = 23 Active (-10);
383 Recovered (+41) 19 Pending
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
3,893 (+61)
1 (no change)
Current known PT Co. hospitalizations
COVID-19 related deaths
1,046 (+17)
0
Total Tests
655,267 (+12,485)
3,847 (+106)
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas - Hospitalizations, if we have any, are for any Pottawatomie County citizen hospitalized due to Covid, regardless of where that hospital is located.
REMINDER: The Wamego drive-thru flu clinic is scheduled for this Wednesday, November 4th, 3:30 p.m. -6:30 p.m. at the Rec Complex parking lot (Southwest corner of Balderson & Hwy 24). Please bring your insurance card. The cost for non-insured persons depends on age, could be from $20 - $40, dependent upon how many vaccines the Health Department receives from the State specifically for the uninsured. Getting a flu vaccine this fall can reduce your risk of getting flu and help save scarce medical resources needed to care for people with COVID-19. It’s important for everyone to do their part to stay healthy this flu season. Prevent the spread of flu and other respiratory illnesses:
- Mask Up: Cover your nose and mouth with a mask when out in public.
- Lather Up: Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.
- Sleeve Up: Roll up your sleeve to get a flu shot.
The more people vaccinated against flu, the more people protected from flu.
Learn more: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/season/protect-your-health.html
