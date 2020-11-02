11-2-20 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 12th Death, 37 New Positive Cases
RILEY COUNTY, KS – November 2, 2020) An 88 year-old Riley County woman died at Via Christi hospital on Friday. She tested positive for COVID-19 on October 23. The patient was a resident of Leonardville Nursing Home, which has been identified as a new area of outbreak in the county. All staff and residents of the nursing home are being tested regularly in accordance with KDHE guidelines.
Riley County has 37 new positive cases and 60 additional recoveries since Friday’s report.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 4 positive patients at this time. The patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
Free, drive-up testing will be offered at CiCo Park in Manhattan on Thursday, November 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to participate. Please enter the park from the Kimball/Candlewood entrance and drive to the 4H barns near Pottorf Hall for testing. This is the same route used for the monthly Harvesters food distribution.
Anyone who has symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient, or would like information about how to get tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, November 2, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 2,251
- Total active: 103
- Total recovered: 2,136
- Total deaths: 12
- Total negative test results: 19,673
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
Riley County has for active areas of outbreak. Leonardville Nursing Home was added since the last report and the outbreak at Riley County State Bank in the City of Riley expired.
Find a PDF of active outbreaks at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19638/11-2-public-outbreak-information
Percent positive information will now be updated each Wednesday, to allow test results from the end of the week to be added to the totals. Percent positive information will also be posted online in the Data & Info section of the Riley County Coronavirus web page at http://rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
The next video update will be Wednesday, November 4th at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
Drive-up flu shots are available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/flu. Patients with health insurance will not pay out-of-pocket for the flu shot and RCHD will bill insurance companies directly. Patients who do not have health insurance will be asked to pay a $20 fee for the injection, but will not be charged the full price of the vaccine.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
