11-20-20 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 114 New Positive Cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – November 20, 2020) Riley County has identified 114 new positive cases and 73 additional recoveries since Wednesday’s report.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 6 positive patients and 4 PUI patients at this time. Persons Under Investigation or PUIs are patients who have symptoms and are waiting for test results. The patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
“I urge everyone to put safety first this holiday season and spend time only with the members of your household,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “Many of the new positive cases can be traced back to small gatherings with family and friends. We need to change our behavior and make sacrifices now in order to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.”
All large events or gatherings with 50 people or more are still required to get an event permit from the Riley County Health Department (RCHD) at least 14 days before the event. The requirements for large gatherings have changed. All participants are required to wear masks at all times unless actively eating or drinking. The gathering size for all indoor events will be limited to 50 people or 15% of the venue’s capacity, whichever is greater. For example, a venue with official occupancy load of 2,000 people is limited to 15% capacity, or 300 people.
The event permit application is available online at the Riley County Coronavirus website www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus.
This week, a total of 1,492 people were swabbed at the free testing events at CiCo Park; 509 people were tested Monday and 983 were tested Thursday. RCHD staff will be working over the weekend to notify participants of their results as quickly as possible. They will call positive patients first.
“We are so grateful for the help and support of KDHE and the Kansas National Guard to make the free testing events possible,” said Gibbs. “Starting December 3, we will be staffing the events on our own, using RCHD, County, and City staff as well as local volunteers. Offering free testing is a priority and we plan to continue.”
Free testing will not be offered the week of Thanksgiving. Future testing dates are December 3, 10, 17, 21, 28 and Jan. 7. Additional dates may be added in January.
If you are sick or would like information about testing, please call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400 or call your doctor. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms, call 911.
Riley County Statistics for Friday, November 20, 2020:
Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 3,157
Total active: 473
Total recovered: 2,670
Total deaths: 14
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
There are nine active outbreaks in Riley County. No new outbreaks have been identified since Wednesday’s report. A PDF of outbreak data is available at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19770/11-20-public-outbreak-information.
Find information about the Fight for the Front Line: Riley County Two-Week Challenge to Slow the Spread of COVID-19 at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/ImageRepository/Document?documentID=19768
The next video update will be Wednesday, November 25, at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
Drive-up flu shots are available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/flu.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
