11-30-20 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 145 new positive cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – November 30, 2020) Riley County has 145 new positive cases and 251 additional recoveries since the last report on Friday, November 27.
“According to national data, many people made the choice to travel over the Thanksgiving break despite being urged to stay home,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “If there is a local surge in cases due to Thanksgiving travel, that data will become apparent over the next few weeks.”
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 10 positive patients and 2 PUI patients at this time. The patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization. Persons Under Investigation or PUIs are patients who have symptoms and are waiting for test results.
“More than 1,500 new coronavirus cases have already been identified in Riley County this November, which represents 40% of all the cases we’ve seen,” said Gibbs “There is also indication of widespread community spread, so you should assume that you will come into contact with the virus anytime you’re in public. If you have any symptoms of illness, please stay home and contact the Riley County Screening Line or your doctor for advice.”
If you are sick or would like information about testing, please call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms, call 911.
Free drive-up testing will be offered this Thursday, December 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at CiCo Park in Manhattan. Everyone is welcome and no appointment is necessary. Please enter CiCo Park from the Kimball/Candlewood entrance and drive to the 4H barns near Pottorf Hall for testing.
Testing will be offered every Thursday except Christmas Day and New Year's Eve. Future testing dates are December 3, 10, 17, 21, 28 and Jan. 7. Additional testing dates may be added in January.
Riley County Statistics for Monday, November 30, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 3,709
- Total active: 330
- Total recovered: 3,364
- Total deaths: 15
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
Starting today, the Riley County Health Department (RCHD) will report outbreaks by category instead of individually. This is consistent with reporting from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and will allow for direct comparison of local and state data. Today’s report will include active outbreaks only. Expired outbreaks will be added to the report on Wednesday.
The next written update will be published Wednesday, December 2. The next video update will be Wednesday, December 2 at 4:15 p.m. on the RCHD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
Find information about the Fight for the Front Line: Riley County Challenge to Slow the Spread of COVID-19 at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/ImageRepository/Document?documentID=19768
Drive-up flu shots are available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/flu.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
