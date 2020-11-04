11-4-20 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update 

 

State of Kansas

Pottawatomie County

Changes are since the10/30 update

Total positive COVID-19 cases

92,215 (+2,988)

422 (+16) = 22 Active (-1);

400  Recovered (+17)      20 Pending

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations

3,984 (+91)

(+1)

Current known PT Co. hospitalizations

COVID-19 related deaths

1,087 (+41)

0

Total Tests

663,680  (+8,413)

3,945 (+98)

Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated as available, usually on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.  For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas  - Hospitalizations, if we have any, are for any Pottawatomie County citizen hospitalized due to Covid, regardless of where that hospital is located.

Pottawatomie County will be conducting the 2020 General Election audit on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in the County Office Building; 207 N First St. Westmoreland KS.

The unofficial results are posted on the County website and available here:  https://www.pottcounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/3929/Unofficial-Final

 

*REMINDER:  The Wamego drive-thru flu clinic is scheduled for TODAY, Wednesday, November 4th, 3:30 p.m. -6:30 p.m. at the Rec Complex parking lot (Southwest corner of Balderson & Hwy 24). Please bring your insurance card. 

KDHE has updated the travel quarantine/isolation list to include South Dakota.  Visit their website for more information: https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/175/Travel-Exposure-Related-Isolation-Quaran

Current Cluster information across Kansas (Cluster “locations that have five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days”):

ACTIVE: 297 outbreaks, 9410 cases, 291 hospitalizations, 213 deaths

Camp: 1 outbreak, 6 cases, 0 hospitalizations, 0 deaths

College or University: 16 outbreaks, 1007 cases, 3 hospitalizations, 0 deaths

Corrections: 16 outbreaks, 3162 cases, 44 hospitalizations, 9 deaths

Daycare: 4 outbreaks, 28 cases, 2 hospitalizations, 0 deaths 

Government: 12 outbreaks, 102 cases, 3 hospitalizations, 0 deaths 

Group Living: 12 outbreaks, 103 cases, 10 hospitalizations, 0 deaths 

Healthcare: 10 outbreaks, 68 cases, 5 hospitalizations, 1 death

Long Term Care Facility: 108 outbreaks, 1909 cases, 126 hospitalizations, 186 deaths

Meat Packing: 7 outbreaks, 1876 cases, 64 hospitalizations, 10 deaths

Private Business: 44 outbreaks, 457 cases, 30 hospitalizations, 5 deaths

Private Event: 20 outbreaks, 145 cases, 20 hospitalizations, 0 deaths 

Religious Gathering: 7 outbreaks, 70 cases, 2 hospitalizations, 0 deaths 

School: 26 outbreaks, 338 cases, 2 hospitalizations, 1 death

Sports: 14 outbreaks, 139 cases, 0 hospitalizations, 1 death

More information available https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas 

