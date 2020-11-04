11-4-20 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pottawatomie County
Changes are since the10/30 update
Total positive COVID-19 cases
92,215 (+2,988)
422 (+16) = 22 Active (-1);
400 Recovered (+17) 20 Pending
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
3,984 (+91)
2 (+1)
Current known PT Co. hospitalizations
COVID-19 related deaths
1,087 (+41)
0
Total Tests
663,680 (+8,413)
3,945 (+98)
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated as available, usually on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a daily case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas - Hospitalizations, if we have any, are for any Pottawatomie County citizen hospitalized due to Covid, regardless of where that hospital is located.
Pottawatomie County will be conducting the 2020 General Election audit on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in the County Office Building; 207 N First St. Westmoreland KS.
The unofficial results are posted on the County website and available here: https://www.pottcounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/3929/Unofficial-Final
*REMINDER: The Wamego drive-thru flu clinic is scheduled for TODAY, Wednesday, November 4th, 3:30 p.m. -6:30 p.m. at the Rec Complex parking lot (Southwest corner of Balderson & Hwy 24). Please bring your insurance card.
KDHE has updated the travel quarantine/isolation list to include South Dakota. Visit their website for more information: https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/175/Travel-Exposure-Related-Isolation-Quaran
Current Cluster information across Kansas (Cluster “locations that have five or more COVID-19 cases with symptom onset dates within the last 14 days”):
ACTIVE: 297 outbreaks, 9410 cases, 291 hospitalizations, 213 deaths
Camp: 1 outbreak, 6 cases, 0 hospitalizations, 0 deaths
College or University: 16 outbreaks, 1007 cases, 3 hospitalizations, 0 deaths
Corrections: 16 outbreaks, 3162 cases, 44 hospitalizations, 9 deaths
Daycare: 4 outbreaks, 28 cases, 2 hospitalizations, 0 deaths
Government: 12 outbreaks, 102 cases, 3 hospitalizations, 0 deaths
Group Living: 12 outbreaks, 103 cases, 10 hospitalizations, 0 deaths
Healthcare: 10 outbreaks, 68 cases, 5 hospitalizations, 1 death
Long Term Care Facility: 108 outbreaks, 1909 cases, 126 hospitalizations, 186 deaths
Meat Packing: 7 outbreaks, 1876 cases, 64 hospitalizations, 10 deaths
Private Business: 44 outbreaks, 457 cases, 30 hospitalizations, 5 deaths
Private Event: 20 outbreaks, 145 cases, 20 hospitalizations, 0 deaths
Religious Gathering: 7 outbreaks, 70 cases, 2 hospitalizations, 0 deaths
School: 26 outbreaks, 338 cases, 2 hospitalizations, 1 death
Sports: 14 outbreaks, 139 cases, 0 hospitalizations, 1 death
More information available https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.