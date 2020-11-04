11-4-20 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 60 New Positive Cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – November 4, 2020) Riley County has 60 new positive cases and 59 additional recoveries since Monday’s report.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 5 positive patients at this time. The patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
“It is critical that we all do our part to slow the spread, especially going into the holiday and flu seasons,” said RCHD Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Renee Lucas.
RCHD is planning to offer free testing every Thursday through the end of the year, except the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas. Location details are being finalized, but two time slots will be available each Thursday: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.
The next free, drive-up testing will be offered at CiCo Park in Manhattan on November 5. Everyone is welcome to participate. Please enter the park from the Kimball/Candlewood entrance and drive to the 4H barns near Pottorf Hall for testing. This is the same route used for the monthly Harvesters food distribution.
Anyone who has symptoms, is a close contact of a positive patient, or would like information about how to get tested should contact their health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, November 4, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 2,311
- Total active: 145
- Total recovered: 2,154
- Total deaths: 12
- Total negative test results: 20,213
Positive Rate
- Week 44 (October 25 – 31): 9.7%
- 115 positives
- 1,186 total tests
- Week 43 (October 18-24): 6.4%
- 83 positive
- 1,288 total tests
- Two-week average: 8.0%
- 198 positives
- 2,474 total tests
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification. Patient test results are calculated in the week the test was administered, not the week in which results were received. As results come in for previous weeks, the percent positive information is updated. Typically, results are processed in 48 to 72 hours for tests in Riley County. Percent positive information will now be updated each Wednesday, to allow time more test results to come in.
Riley County has four active outbreaks, meaning positive cases are linked by location and time of spread. One new outbreak was identified with 10 new cases among the K-State Track & Field team. Team members attended a Halloween party last weekend and contact tracing staff are working to identify and call all known close contacts. All K-State athletes are being tested regularly.
The 9/26 wedding outbreak expired today. A total of 25 cases were associated with that event and all of those patients have recovered. See a PDF of outbreak information at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19657/11-4-public-outbreak-info
The next video update will be today, Wednesday, November 4 at 4:15 p.m. on the Riley County Health Department’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
Drive-up flu shots are available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/flu.
Patients with health insurance will not pay out-of-pocket for the flu shot and RCHD will bill insurance companies directly. Patients who do not have health insurance will be asked to pay a $20 fee for the injection, but will not be charged the full price of the vaccine.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
