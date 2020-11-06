11-6-20 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 86 New Positive Cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – November 6, 2020) Riley County has 86 new positive cases and 39 additional recoveries since Wednesday’s report. Of the new cases, 59% are patients between the ages of 18-24.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for four positive patients and four persons under investigation (PUI) at this time. The patients have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization and four of them (one positive and three PUIs) are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
“Cases are expected to continue increasing as we enter the winter flu season,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “Please consider altering your usual holiday plans to keep safety at the forefront this year. Some examples of low-risk activities for Thanksgiving include having a dinner with only members of your household, having a virtual dinner with extended family and friends, or shopping online rather than in person for Black Friday.”
Additional information about safety practices and health guidelines for holiday celebrations is available on the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
“If you are planning to travel for the holidays, please consider getting tested the week before and the week after your visit,” said Gibbs. “Anyone who is experiencing symptoms should stay home.”
A total of 525 people participated in the free testing event at CiCo park yesterday.
RCHD will offer free testing every Thursday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 -7:00 p.m. through the end of the year. No appointment is needed and anyone can participate. Please wear a mask and enter CiCo Park from the Kimball/Candlewood parking lot, then follow the signs to the barns near Pottorf Hall. Testing will be held each Thursday in all weather conditions, but will not be offered the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas. The Thursday, December 31 testing event will be held Wednesday, December 30 instead.
To get more information about testing, please contact a health care provider or call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Riley County Statistics for Friday, November 6, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 2,397
- Total active: 192
- Total recovered: 2,193
- Total deaths: 12
- Total negative test results: 20,815
Beta Sigma Psi fraternity and Via Christi Village senior living facility have been identified as new areas of outbreak Riley County. There are now a total of six active outbreaks.
Find a PDF of public outbreak information online at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/19671/11-6-public-outbreak-information
Reducing severe cases of influenza will help keep hospitals and healthcare providers from being overwhelmed this year. Please consider getting a flu shot. Drive-up flu shots are available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/flu.
Patients with health insurance will not pay out-of-pocket for the flu shot and RCHD will bill insurance companies directly. Patients who do not have health insurance will be asked to pay a $20 fee for the injection, but will not be charged the full price of the vaccine.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.