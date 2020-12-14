12-11-20 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
185,294 (+5,491)
Per KDHE 799 (+23)
Per PT County Health Dept: 799 (+25)
75 Active (-1); 4 Pending; 724 Recovered (+26)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
5,800 (+146)
7 current (+2, per PT County Health Dept)
31 cumulative (+1, per KDHE)
COVID-19 related deaths
2,072 (+131)
3 (no change)
Total Tests
890,717 (+14,665)
4,833 (+70) per KDHE
5,062 (+76) per PT County Health Dept
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated as available, usually on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas -
Facebook: @PottCountyKS Twitter: @PTCountyKS
2000+ COVID-19 related deaths in Kansas
A press release from the Governor’s office states Kansas has now surpassed 2,000 deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “In honor of the lives lost and the families they left behind, Governor Laura Kelly has directed that flags be lowered to half-staff throughout the state effective immediately to sundown Monday, December 14, 2020.”
“For the second time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, I am ordering flags be lowered to half-staff in commemoration of the Kansans we have lost,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “While COVID-19 has impacted each Kansas community differently, we all share this collective loss of our family, friends, and neighbors. We can all honor their memory by protecting each other and working together to slow the spread of this virus.”
What’s my role?
If you are, or a household member is under quarantine or isolation, you need to be social distancing. Stay at least 6 feet away from others – yes, even others in your household. Only ride in a car to get medical care, if you have to ride in a car with others, all should wear masks. Use disposable paper products and separate bathrooms if at all possible.
Winter
As we prepare to see cold weather and possible precipitation this weekend, there are a number of things to remember.
- · First, of course, is that staying indoors means more contact with others. COVID-19/flu mitigation techniques are especially important in enclosed environments.
- · If you are going to travel, plan ahead. Has your vehicle been winterized? Is your cell phone charged and/or do you have a charger in your vehicle? Let someone know where you are going, and when you should be expected to return. Try to ensure your gas tank is always on the half-full or more side.
- · Do you have pets? Have you taken steps to ensure they are prepared for the winter if they must stay outdoors?
Please be safe and healthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.