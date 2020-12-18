12-18-20 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
200,426 (+5,857)
Per KDHE 866 (+32)
Per PT County Health Dept: 908 (+57)
94 Active (+24); 814 Recovered (+63) Change for active and recovered is since 12/14
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
6,175 (+125)
6 current (-1, per PT County Health Dept)
32 cumulative (+0, per KDHE)
COVID-19 related deaths
2,341 (+88)
3 (no change)
Total Tests
918,265 (+11,533)
5,070 (+62) per KDHE
5,236 (+65) per PT County Health Dept
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated as available, usually on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas
You asked, we listened. The Pottawatomie County Health Department was able to work with KDHE to create a report with the total number of Active cases in Pottawatomie County. Those numbers are now updated along with the number of recovered in the county. The number of pending will be the only number we used to report, that is no longer available.
Sarah Hancock, Director of Communications at the Community HealthCare System (CHCS) provided the following link to their “COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions” page. https://www.chcsks.org/for-associates/covid-19-vaccine-faq, Information includes links to other websites, such as the FDA, CDC, Mayo Clinic, and others for specific details.
- General Information
- Vaccine side effects and risk
- Vaccine and employment at CHCS
- Cost
If you are looking for a brief, more visual wat to find answers to COVID-19 vaccine questions, the CDC has a video presentation with information on clinical trials, safety standards, mRNA vaccines, and more here https://www.chcsks.org/uploads/userfiles/files/documents/CDC-vaccine-info.pdf.
Additionally, the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) updated their website on COVID-19 and holiday celebrations/small gatherings. The page can be found here https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html and includes, among other information, several factors to consider that may contribute to the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 at small, in-person gatherings/celebrations.
- Community levels of COVID-19 during travel
- Location of the gathering
- Duration of the gathering
- Number and distancing of attendees
- Attendees behavior prior to the event
- Attendee behavior during the event
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.