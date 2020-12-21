12-18-20 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 98 new positive cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – December 18, 2020) Riley County has identified 98 new positive cases and 24 additional recoveries since the last report on Wednesday, December 16.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for nine positive patients and one PUI patient at this time. Four of these patients are in the ICU.
Starting today, WellHealth will offer free, drive-up, saliva-based COVID-19 testing at CiCo Park in Manhattan. The location is the same as the other testing events, at the 4H barns near Pottorf Hall. Participants can now make appointments ahead of time to streamline the process. Results will be sent by text or email directly from WellHealth, and shared with RCHD and KDHE as well. Information and appointment functions are available at https://www.gogettested.com/kansas. Funding for WellHealth testing is provided by the State of Kansas.
As part of another testing initiative funded by the State of Kansas, free test kits for people without symptoms will soon be available to local organizations and businesses. RCHD is expecting a shipment of these test kits next week. Any businesses or organizations that would like to provide testing for their employees or members can make a request by emailing Renee Lucas, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for RCHD, at blucas@rileycountyks.gov. Please provide the name of the business/organization, contact information, and the number of people to be tested. Detailed instructions will be provided.
Riley County Statistics for Friday, December 18, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 4,494
- Total active: 417
- Total recovered: 4,058
- Total deaths: 19
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification.
The next written update will be published Monday, December 21. The next video update will be Wednesday, December 30 at 4:15 p.m. on the RCHD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
FAQ information about the COVID-19 vaccine is posted on the Riley County Coronavirus website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/1873/Frequently-Asked-Questions
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
