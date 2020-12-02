12-2-20 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
162,061 (+4,615)
Per KDHE 703 (+12)
Per PT County Health Dept: 707 (+14)
41 Active (-37); 0 Pending; 666 Recovered (+51)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
5,290 (+185)
1 current (no change, per PT County Health Dept)
28 cumulative (+1, per KDHE)
COVID-19 related deaths
1,679 (+119)
2 (potential, still waiting on KDHE verification)
Total Tests
831,182 (+8,298)
4,586 (+27) per KDHE
4,806 (+36) per PT County Health Dept
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated as available, usually on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas -
Who pays for my Covid test?
Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt appeared on KSNT about COVID-19 testing and who should pay for it. “The State of Kansas issued a standing order, regarding COVID-19 tests, if you meet one of the two requirements,” Schmidt said. If you have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with the coronavirus, or if you are experiencing one of the symptoms of the virus.” She also reiterated that residents should use their insurance and there should be no co-pay.
No mention was made on payment for the test if someone did not have insurance. . However, according to the Health and Human Services website, “COVID-19 tests are available at no cost nationwide at health centers and select pharmacies. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act ensures that COVID-19 testing is free to anyone in the U.S., including the uninsured. Additional testing sites may be available in your area. Contact your health care provider or your state or local public health department for more information.” Additional information is available here: https://www.hhs.gov/coronavirus/community-based-testing-sites/index.html#:~:text=COVID%2D19%20tests%20are,available%20in%20your%20area.
City of Wamego passes mask ordinance
The City of Wamego is the first local municipality, outside of the City of Manhattan, within Pottawatomie County (that I am aware of) that has passed a mask mandate for their locale. A copy of that mandate is available on the Covid page of our website: https://www.pottcounty.org/DocumentCenter/View/3981/Wamego-Mask-Ordinance
You may agree with it, you may disagree with it - as is your right. We do ask, however, that you are respectful in how you address it, and that you observe the rights of privately owned businesses as they attempt to enforce it to protect their businesses.
KDHE and the COVID-19 Vaccine
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has added information to its website about the upcoming Covid-19 vaccine. The page states the vaccine will initially be available in limited doses. Recommendations will take many factors into account. To learn more, you may read the full “Kansas Covid-19 Vaccination Plan” here: https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/1533/COVID-19-Vaccination-Plan-for-Kansas-Version12-1142020?bidId=.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.