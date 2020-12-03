12-2-20 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 16th Death, 71 new positive cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – December 2, 2020) An 86 year-old Riley County woman passed away November 28th after testing positive for COVID-19 on November 8th. She was a resident of Leonardville Nursing Home and her passing represents the 16th COVID-related death in the county. No further information will be released about the patient.
Riley County has 71 new positive cases and 9 additional recoveries since the last report on Monday, November 30.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 9 positive patients and 3 PUI patients at this time. Two of the positives and one of the PUIs are on ventilators. Persons Under Investigation or PUIs are patients who have symptoms and are waiting for test results.
“Private social gatherings have been one of the most significant sources of spread since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Gibbs. “If you choose to gather with friends and family please avoid close contact and follow safety guidelines. Wear a mask, keep your distance, and wash or sanitize your hands frequently.”
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, December 2, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 3,780
- Total active: 391
- Total recovered: 3,373
- Total deaths: 15
Positive Rate
- Week 48 (November 22-28): 14.6%
- 207 positives
- 1,414 total tests
- Week 47 (November 15-21): 17.3%
- 469 positive
- 2,713 total tests
- Two-week average: 16.38%
- 676 positives
- 4,127 total tests
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification. Patient test results are calculated in the week the test was given, not the week in which results were received. As results come in for tests performed in previous weeks, the percent positive information is updated. Typically, results are processed in three to five days for tests in Riley County, but sometimes there is a delay in reporting those numbers to the health department.
Two new outbreaks have been identified since Monday’s report and one expired. One of new outbreaks appears under the school category and is associated with a school transportation department staff. No students have been associated with the outbreak.
If you are sick or would like information about testing, please call the Riley County Screening Line at 785-323-6400. The Screening Line is staffed by nurses and is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. If you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms, call 911.
Free drive-up testing will be offered this Thursday, December 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at CiCo Park in Manhattan. Everyone is welcome and no appointment is necessary. Please enter CiCo Park from the Kimball/Candlewood entrance and drive to the 4H barns near Pottorf Hall for testing.
Testing will be offered every Thursday except Christmas Day and New Year's Eve. Future testing dates are December 3, 10, 17, 21, 28 and Jan. 7. Additional testing dates may be added in January.
The next written update will be published Friday, December 4. The next video update will be today, December 2 at 4:15 p.m. on the RCHD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
Find information about the Fight for the Front Line: Riley County Challenge to Slow the Spread of COVID-19 at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/ImageRepository/Document?documentID=19768
Drive-up flu shots are available at the health department. Please make an appointment by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7675 or schedule an appointment online at http://www.rileycountyks.gov/flu.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.