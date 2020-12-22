12-21-20 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
State of Kansas
Pott. County*
Total positive COVID-19 cases
204,600 (+4,174)
Per KDHE 935 (+58)
Per PT County Health Dept: 944 (+36)
115 Active (+21); 829 Recovered (+15)
Total COVID-19 hospitalizations
6,267 (+92)
7 current (+1, per PT County Health Dept)
32 cumulative (+0, per KDHE)
COVID-19 related deaths
2,448 (+107)
3 (no change)
Total Tests
946,123 (+27,858)
5,147 (+77) per KDHE
5,307 (+71) per PT County Health Dept
Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated as available, usually on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. For a case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas -
However you decide to spend the holidays, please remember to spread happiness and good cheer, not germs!
Maintain 6’ physical distance with anyone outside your household.
Wear a mask if you venture out of your home.
Wash your hands often, and thoroughly; use hand sanitizer if you cannot access soap & water.
Sanitize frequently touched surfaces.
