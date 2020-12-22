12-21-20 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update 

 

State of Kansas

Pott. County*

Total positive COVID-19 cases

204,600 (+4,174)

Per KDHE 935  (+58)

Per PT County Health Dept:  944 (+36)

115 Active (+21);   829 Recovered (+15) 

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations

6,267 (+92)

7  current (+1, per PT County Health Dept)

32 cumulative (+0, per KDHE)

COVID-19 related deaths

2,448 (+107)

3 (no change)

Total Tests

946,123 (+27,858)

5,147 (+77) per KDHE

5,307 (+71) per PT County Health Dept

Numbers in parentheses indicates the difference since the last report; numbers are updated as available, usually on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.  For a case summary, visit https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/160/COVID-19-in-Kansas  -

However you decide to spend the holidays, please remember to spread happiness and good cheer, not germs!

Maintain 6’ physical distance with anyone outside your household.

Wear a mask if you venture out of your home.

Wash your hands often, and thoroughly; use hand sanitizer if you cannot access soap & water.

Sanitize frequently touched surfaces.

