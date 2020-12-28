12-23-20 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update

 

State of Kansas

Pott. County*

Total positive COVID-19 cases

 

Per KDHE: 990 (+55)

Per PT County Health Dept:  995 (+51)

127 (+12) Active; 868 Recovered (+39)

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations

 

6 (-1) per PT County Health Dept

35 (+3, per KDHE)

COVID-19 related deaths

 

3 (no change)

Total Tests

 

5227 (+80) per KDHE

5382 (+75) per PT County Health Dept

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.