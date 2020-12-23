12-23-20 Riley County COVID-19 Update: 20th death and 108 new positive cases
(RILEY COUNTY, KS – December 23, 2020) An 88 year-old Riley County man died this morning at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. He tested positive for COVID-19 on December 14 and his passing represents the 20th death in the county. No further information will be released about the patient.
Riley County has identified 108 new positive cases and 37 additional recoveries since the last report on Monday, December 21.
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for 11 positive and 2 PUI patients at this time. A Person Under Investigation (PUI) is someone experiencing symptoms who is waiting for test results.
The first coronavirus vaccines were administered by the Riley County Health Department yesterday afternoon. 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine were delivered to the Riley County Health Department Monday morning. A total of 150 doses were administered to medical personnel and front line staff on Tuesday afternoon, with the remaining 50 doses scheduled to be given next week.
Vaccines will not be available to the general public at this time. More information about the Kansas vaccination plan is available at https://www.coronavirus.kdheks.gov/284/COVID-19-Vaccine.
FAQ information about the COVID-19 vaccine is posted on the Riley County Coronavirus website at https://www.rileycountyks.gov/1873/Frequently-Asked-Questions
Riley County Statistics for Wednesday, December 23, 2020:
- Total positive cases in Riley County Residents: 4,673
- Total active: 360
- Total recovered: 4,293
- Total deaths: 20
Case counts are preliminary and subject to verification. Patient test results are calculated in the week the test was given, not the week in which results were received. As results come in for tests performed in previous weeks, the percent positive information is updated. Typically, results are processed in two to five days for tests in Riley County, but sometimes there is a delay in reporting those numbers to the health department.
The next written update will be published Monday, December 28. The next video update will be Wednesday, December 30 at 4:15 p.m. on the RCHD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Rileycountyhealthdepartment/.
For more information about Riley County’s response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, visit the Riley County website at www.rileycountyks.gov/coronavirus, follow RCHD on Facebook at /Rileycountyhealthdepartment/ and Twitter @RileyCoHealth.
